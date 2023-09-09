Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Down 2%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 91,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 285,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Red Cat Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 273.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Cat

Red Cat Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Cat by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 86,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red Cat by 27.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 73,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Red Cat by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 41,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Red Cat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 29,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

