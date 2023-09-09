Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Boosted by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,642 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.3% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dodge & Cox owned 2.18% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $1,959,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $830.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $772.31 and its 200-day moving average is $771.96. The firm has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.27.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

