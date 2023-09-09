Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,738,735,000 after buying an additional 251,483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,784 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.27.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $830.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $772.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $771.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.77 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

