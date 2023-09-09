RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Position Cut by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lowered its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 611,012 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned 0.50% of RenaissanceRe worth $44,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $1,611,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $878,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,003,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:RNR traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.75. 543,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,524. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.71.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

