Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Rent the Runway updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RENT opened at $0.98 on Friday. Rent the Runway has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

In related news, SVP Andrew Rau sold 12,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $29,383.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 274,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,011.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rent the Runway news, CRO Brian Donato sold 20,154 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $46,958.82. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 751,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,950.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Rau sold 12,611 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $29,383.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 274,683 shares in the company, valued at $640,011.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,552 shares of company stock valued at $559,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 2,937.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,554,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 111.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 811,772 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on RENT. Raymond James cut shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

