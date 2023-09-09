Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rent the Runway has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.81.

Shares of RENT opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rent the Runway news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $34,975.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rent the Runway news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $90,427.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,229,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,947.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $34,975.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,552 shares of company stock worth $559,876 in the last three months. 12.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 41,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 453,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 529,281 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 419,128 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

