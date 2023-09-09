Request Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $466,474.74 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $65.92 million and approximately $466,474.74 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00021804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017590 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00015036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,837.99 or 1.00021935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06597202 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $439,689.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

