Reviewing Forvia (FURCF) & The Competition

Forvia (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) is one of 91 publicly-traded companies in the “Auto Parts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Forvia to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.1% of Forvia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Forvia and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forvia 1 1 4 0 2.50 Forvia Competitors 326 1251 1761 14 2.44

Dividends

Forvia presently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential downside of 10.19%. As a group, “Auto Parts” companies have a potential upside of 12.72%. Given Forvia’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forvia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Forvia pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Forvia pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Auto Parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 125.2% and pay out 29.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forvia and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forvia N/A N/A 17.93 Forvia Competitors $2.52 billion $70.44 million 211.96

Forvia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Forvia. Forvia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Forvia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forvia N/A N/A N/A Forvia Competitors -8.45% -13.10% 1.28%

Summary

Forvia peers beat Forvia on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Forvia

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms. The Interior segment designs, manufactures, and assembles instrument panels, cockpits, and door panels and modules, as well as center consoles, and sustainable materials. The Clean Mobility segment designs and manufactures exhaust system solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles; fuel cell electric vehicles; and aftertreatment solutions for commercial vehicles, as well as zero-emissions solutions. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures display technologies, driver assistance systems, and cockpit electronics, as well as sensors and actuators, lighting/body electronics, energy management, and HMI/displays. The Lighting segment designs and manufactures lighting technologies. The Lifecycle Solutions segment provides solutions extending the vehicle lifecycle, as well as workshop equipment and special original equipment. The company was formerly known as Faurecia S.E. and changed its name to Forvia SE in June 2023. Forvia SE was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

