Reviewing VinFast Auto (VFS) & Its Competitors

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) is one of 687 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare VinFast Auto to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VinFast Auto and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto N/A $12.02 million 95.28 VinFast Auto Competitors $1.30 billion $28.56 million 52.23

VinFast Auto’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto Competitors 112 587 864 15 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VinFast Auto and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 45.21%. Given VinFast Auto’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto’s rivals have a beta of 0.06, meaning that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A -43.68% 2.24% VinFast Auto Competitors -57.30% -66.05% -1.29%

Summary

VinFast Auto beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. The company operates as a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

