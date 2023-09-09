RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

About RF Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the first quarter worth $106,000. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

