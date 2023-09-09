RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Performance
Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RF Industries
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.