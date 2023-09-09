RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter valued at $69,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.