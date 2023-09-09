Richard J. Napolitano Sells 649 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 649 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $14,855.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at $207,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 1.2 %

TDOC opened at $22.32 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 158.76%. The firm had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

