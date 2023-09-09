Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $190.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.69. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

