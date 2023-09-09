Robert J. Small Sells 547 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,990,552.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.7 %

TDG opened at $871.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $883.97 and a 200-day moving average of $810.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $920.54.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

