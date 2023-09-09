Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RHHBY. Bank of America lowered shares of Roche from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Get Roche alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roche

Roche Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Roche

Shares of RHHBY opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Roche has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,691,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,668,000 after acquiring an additional 356,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,473,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,072,000 after buying an additional 776,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 57,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Roche Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.