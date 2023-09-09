Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 0.2 %

RMCF stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 11,100 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $63,381.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 621,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,735.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $63,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 621,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,735.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,155.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 870,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,169.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 88,473 shares of company stock valued at $503,942. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.