Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 2.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Mirova acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $601,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,399. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ROP opened at $491.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $504.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.