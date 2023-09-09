Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $267.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.57.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $249.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.92. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,835 shares of company stock worth $29,763,730. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

