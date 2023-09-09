Royal Bank of Canada Increases AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$32.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFFFree Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $22.72.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

