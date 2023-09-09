Royal Bank of Canada Increases AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$32.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
