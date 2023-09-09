Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Lifted by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 2.2% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $52,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,807 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,183,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,263,000 after purchasing an additional 890,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,609,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,683,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,281 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.27. The company has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $104.72.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $1.019 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.92%.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
