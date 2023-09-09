Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$23.90 and last traded at C$23.90. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.50.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.72.
Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities for commercial and industrial customers in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates through Retail & Marketing, Support & Services, and Renewable Electricity production segments. It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for fuels, chemicals, and agri-food products; and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, and lubricants.
