Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RSI. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

RSI opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.63. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. On average, analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after buying an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

