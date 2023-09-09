RXO (RXO) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare RXO to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RXO and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion $92.00 million 159.92 RXO Competitors $3.78 billion $228.37 million 28.99

RXO has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. RXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% RXO Competitors -2,584.27% 11.07% -3.62%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares RXO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RXO and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 1 12 5 0 2.22 RXO Competitors 109 934 1840 32 2.62

RXO presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.23%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 2.53%. Given RXO’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe RXO is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

