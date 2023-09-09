Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Insider Sean E. Menke Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,667,340 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sabre Stock Performance

SABR stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $737.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 17.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 13.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SABR

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.