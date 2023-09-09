Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Insider Sean E. Menke Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,667,340 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Sabre Stock Performance
SABR stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $737.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
