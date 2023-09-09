SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Acquires 11,220 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the quarter. NuScale Power makes up approximately 3.5% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.49% of NuScale Power worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NuScale Power by 13,270.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,037 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,090,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 55.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 853,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 74.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 730,147 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at $2,909,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, Director Shinji Fujino sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $31,336.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Chris Colbert sold 29,929 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $221,773.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,505.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shinji Fujino sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $31,336.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,035 shares of company stock valued at $698,148. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Price Performance

SMR stock remained flat at $5.92 during trading on Friday. 778,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,671. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 43.96% and a negative net margin of 654.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuScale Power

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.