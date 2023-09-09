SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,158 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for approximately 8.1% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Newmont worth $22,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,683 shares of company stock worth $1,600,929 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $38.73. 6,524,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,096,302. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of -40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

