Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUG opened at $285.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

