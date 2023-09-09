Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $282.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $252.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LOW. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.48.

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LOW opened at $231.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.45 and its 200-day moving average is $212.60. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

