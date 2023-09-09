Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Shares Up 5.2%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. 21,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 5,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Scentre Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group (ASX: SCG) owns and operates 42 Westfield Living Centres across Australia and New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Purpose is creating extraordinary places, connecting and enriching communities. Our Plan is to create the places more people choose to come, more often, for longer.

