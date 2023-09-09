Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,683,052 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $51,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,390,000 after purchasing an additional 925,143 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after purchasing an additional 456,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,106 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

SLB traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $60.17. 8,326,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,646. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.51. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

