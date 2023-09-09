Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Lowered by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,340 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 1.2% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,326,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

