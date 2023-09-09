Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,789 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,115,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $75.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

