Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,251,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,091 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $24,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 65,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,683. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

