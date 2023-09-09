Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $135,502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,992,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,161 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,626 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHD stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.