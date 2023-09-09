Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.20-$7.40 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.20-7.40 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $110.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 511.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

