Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.00

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 154465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42.

Institutional Trading of Sculptor Capital Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 100,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

