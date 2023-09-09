Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Vaughn B. Himes Sells 8,785 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $204.43 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.63.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

