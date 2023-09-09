SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) CEO Marc Swanson Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

On Thursday, August 17th, Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $195,640.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.71 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SeaWorld Entertainment

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.