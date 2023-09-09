Secret (SIE) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Secret has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and $1,885.21 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00153626 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00051360 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025488 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00028820 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003927 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00211227 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,907.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars.

