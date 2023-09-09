Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.86.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.35. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $78.89 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,137,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,137,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $306,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,976 shares of company stock valued at $703,804. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,339,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,216,000 after purchasing an additional 226,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,012 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,309,000 after acquiring an additional 84,594 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,599,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,768,000 after acquiring an additional 76,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

