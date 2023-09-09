Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Sharon Larkin Sells 30,889 Shares of Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Free Report) Director Sharon Larkin sold 30,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $18,842.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,410.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Senseonics Price Performance

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 333.18% and a negative net margin of 368.06%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Senseonics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,324,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,350,000 after buying an additional 1,003,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,431,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,097,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,812,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 405,134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,055,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,169 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SENS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Senseonics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

