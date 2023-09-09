Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Sharon Larkin Sells 30,889 Shares of Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Free Report) Director Sharon Larkin sold 30,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $18,842.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,410.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Senseonics Price Performance
Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 333.18% and a negative net margin of 368.06%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SENS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Senseonics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock.
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.
