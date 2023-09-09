Sentient Brands (OTC:SNBH) Stock Price Up 40.5%

Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. (OTC:SNBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 40.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 10,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 55,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Sentient Brands Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

Sentient Brands Company Profile

Sentient Brands Holdings Inc, a product development and brand management company, focuses on building innovative brands in the luxury and premium market space. It offers CBD luxury skin care and lifestyle products, such as purifying exfoliator, replenishing facial oil, ultra-nourishing face cream, and revitalizing eye cream under the Oeuvre brand through direct-to consumer online e-commerce platform, as well as wholesale partners.

