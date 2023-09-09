ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Mirova

Mirova grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 154.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after acquiring an additional 733,234 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $600.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $570.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total transaction of $419,711.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,273.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

