Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 9,623 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,801,000 after buying an additional 121,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,435,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $216.93 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.46 and a 200-day moving average of $213.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

