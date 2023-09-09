Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova lessened its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,290 shares during the quarter. Mirova owned approximately 0.07% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLS. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

