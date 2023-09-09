Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.89.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $180,373.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.