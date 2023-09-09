Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

LON:WINK opened at GBX 145 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.72 million, a P/E ratio of 966.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 148.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 162.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. M Winkworth has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 190 ($2.40).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is 7,333.33%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

