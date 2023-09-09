Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEBB. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.27) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.73) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.73) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday.
The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.
