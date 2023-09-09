Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Siebert Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

