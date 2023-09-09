SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops One Day Volume of $13.70 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $232.84 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00021989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017617 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014965 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,868.46 or 1.00020600 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,684,306 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,324,917,189.0618732 with 1,232,684,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18674942 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $16,741,307.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.